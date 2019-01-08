Home States Telangana

New ULBs to stop receiving building applications manually

No more manual building applications would be received by the 62 Urban Local Bodies in Telangana which were constituted recently by the State government.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  No more manual building applications would be received by the 62 Urban Local Bodies in Telangana which were constituted recently by the State government. The property owners who intend to construct a new house or a multi-storied building can now apply through online building permissions under the Development Permission Management System (DPMS) and will no longer need to run from pillar to post for obtaining building permissions from the Town Planning authorities.

The State Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) directed all the municipal commissioners of the newly constituted ULBs to stop receiving manual building permission applications and process them only through the DPMS. The official said that stringent action would be taken if ULBs forgo these instructions.
The DPMS has been introduced from Monday in the new 62 ULBs Telangana by the DMA.

The Telangana DMA Director, T K Sreedevi issued a circular to ULBs to switch to the system. She directed the DTCP to issue instructions to town planning staff to ensure strict adherence.The government has employed the services of M/s SoftTech Engineers Private Limited for the development of DPMS in the ULBs. The online building permission system has been introduced in all 72 ULBs from June, 2016 and have been functioning successfully.

