Oram calls for departmental co-ordination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opining that there were pitfalls in the implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram called for concerted efforts to build coordination among the departments of Revenue, Forest, Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs.

Oram was speaking at a two-day workshop organised on the PESA Act at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. About 100 participants from the 10 PESA implementing states in the country took part in the workshop.