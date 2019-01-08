Home States Telangana

Pregnant woman beaten up by couple

Padma’s condition remains critical after she was admitted to the area hospital in Kothagudem.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Padma undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kothagudem | Express

By Express News Service

 KOTHAGUDEM : An anganwadi worker at Maddiralatanda village in Tekulapalli mandal, along with her husband, brutally beat up a six-month pregnant woman Monday. Victim, identified as Badavath Padma, suffered severe injuries worst of which was having a miscarriage.

Padma’s condition remains critical after she was admitted to the area hospital in Kothagudem. The Bayyaram police have registered a case against the anganwadi worker, Malothu Neela and her husband Veeru and the investigation is on. 

What happened? The victim, Padma and her husband are daily labourers whose eldest daughter Meghana was studying at the local Anganwadi centre. For reasons unknown, Padma felt the accused Neela, a worker at the same anganwadi centre, was not taking proper care of her daughter. In this matter, Padma visited the centre Monday. 

A heated argument broke out between the two women which is when co-accused and Neela’s husband Veeru reached the spot. The accused couple then began a brutal assault on Neela, allegedly unaware of her pregnancy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp