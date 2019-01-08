Pregnant woman beaten up by couple

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM : An anganwadi worker at Maddiralatanda village in Tekulapalli mandal, along with her husband, brutally beat up a six-month pregnant woman Monday. Victim, identified as Badavath Padma, suffered severe injuries worst of which was having a miscarriage.

Padma’s condition remains critical after she was admitted to the area hospital in Kothagudem. The Bayyaram police have registered a case against the anganwadi worker, Malothu Neela and her husband Veeru and the investigation is on.

What happened? The victim, Padma and her husband are daily labourers whose eldest daughter Meghana was studying at the local Anganwadi centre. For reasons unknown, Padma felt the accused Neela, a worker at the same anganwadi centre, was not taking proper care of her daughter. In this matter, Padma visited the centre Monday.

A heated argument broke out between the two women which is when co-accused and Neela’s husband Veeru reached the spot. The accused couple then began a brutal assault on Neela, allegedly unaware of her pregnancy.