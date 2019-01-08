Ramagundam MLA-elect Chander joins pink party

Home States Telangana

Rama Rao told the gathering that both Chander and Somarapu together got one lakh votes in Ramagundam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander formally joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, shortly after being elected from Ramagundam on behalf of All India Forward Bloc. It may be recalled that Independent MLA from Wyra L Ramulu has already joined TRS, taking the total strength of the TRS in the Assembly to 90.

Speaking on the occasion, the  official candidate of TRS, Somarapu Satyanarayana, who was defeated in Ramagundam, said that the he was happy that a TRS sympathiser has won in the constituency.

 Satyanarayana said that he would cooperate with Chander. Chander thanked Rama Rao for admitting him into the party. Government advisor G Vivek was also present in the meeting.

Rama Rao told the gathering that both Chander and Somarapu together got one lakh votes in Ramagundam. “All votes should be polled in favour of the TRS candidate in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls as well,” Rama Rao said.

‘Unanimous polls in tribal hamlets’
TRS leader KT Rama Rao called upon party workers to ensure that elections in Tribal hamlets, which were recently upgraded as Panchayats, should be unanimous. 

