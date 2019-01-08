Home States Telangana

SEC amends model code for govt

Chief Secretary SK Joshi personally conveyed the government’s views recently to SEC V Nagi Reddy. 

Published: 08th January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a near clash with the State government over the model code of the conduct (MCC) for panchayat elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) changed its code in tune with the State government’s requirements.An amendment to the MCC was issued on Monday.  

“3(A) when the ordinary elections are notified either for the rural local bodies or the urban local bodies located in the entire State, the model code of conduct is applicable to the respective areas in the entire State,” read the statement. 

The amendment was made in the wake of State government’s different views to that of SEC which under the MCC was against Cabinet expansion and summoning of the Assembly session as it would influence the voters in the State. 

Chief Secretary SK Joshi personally conveyed the government’s views recently to SEC V Nagi Reddy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp