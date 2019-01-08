SEC amends model code for govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a near clash with the State government over the model code of the conduct (MCC) for panchayat elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) changed its code in tune with the State government’s requirements.An amendment to the MCC was issued on Monday.

“3(A) when the ordinary elections are notified either for the rural local bodies or the urban local bodies located in the entire State, the model code of conduct is applicable to the respective areas in the entire State,” read the statement.

The amendment was made in the wake of State government’s different views to that of SEC which under the MCC was against Cabinet expansion and summoning of the Assembly session as it would influence the voters in the State.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi personally conveyed the government’s views recently to SEC V Nagi Reddy.