This Elvis won’t be leaving the House

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet, which met at Pragathi Bhavan for the first time on Monday, decided to renominate Elvis Stephenson to the Legislative Assembly under Anglo-Indian category.The two-member Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and was attended by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. First nominated in 2014, Stephenson will take oath along with other elected MLAs on January 17.

This is the first time that an Anglo-Indian member is being nominated even before the oaths are administered to newly-elected MLAs, an official press release said. Stephenson grabbed media attention in May 2015 when he brought to the TRS’ notice attempts made by the Telugu Desam Party to bribe him to vote for a TDP candidate in the Legislative Council election.

“There is usually a lot of delay in nominating an Anglo-Indian representative to the Assembly. To avoid this, the Cabinet, in its first meeting itself, has taken a decision,” the official release from the CMO read.

The Cabinet, as expected, also cleared the decision to nominate Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from AIMIM as the pro-tem Speaker.