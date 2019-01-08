Home States Telangana

Trade Unions strike: Over 20 lakh workers to take part in Telangana

Ruling TRS party-backed trade bodies in Singareni Collieries Company Limited and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation may not participate in the strike, he added.

Published: 08th January 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: More than 20 lakh employees and workers of public, private and unorganised sectors in Telangana are expected to participate in the two-day nation-wide strike called by ten central trade unions against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre, a senior CITU leader said Tuesday.

"We expect over 20 lakh workers and employees of various private, government and unorganised sectors to participate in the 48-hour strike. Emergency service providers such as hospitals are exempted from the strike. Railway employees are not directly participating in the strike. But they will hold protest rallies at their respective offices during lunch hour," M Saibabu Telangana CITU General secretary told PTI.

The strike call was given by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA to protest the "anti-people" policies of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

READ | Two-day Union strike affects normalcy across country

Ruling TRS party-backed trade bodies in Singareni Collieries Company Limited and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation may not participate in the strike, he added.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) of the two-day nation-wide strike on January 8 and 9, 2019, IDBI Bank had said in a filing to the BSE.

AIBEA national secretary B S Rambabu said about 15,000 to 18,000 bank employees across Telangana belonging to the two unions are taking part in the strike.

According to him, banking operations at some of the banks may be hit partially during the strike.

However it is business as usual at the India's largest lender State bank of India as its employees opted out of the strike.

A senior official of TSRTC said there may not be any impact of strike on the bus services as major trade union body Telangana Mazdoor Union decided to confine to undertake lunch hour demonstrations only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp