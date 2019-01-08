Telangana kite and sweet fests from January 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Department of Tourism will organise the 4th Telangana International Kite Festival and the International Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15, the tourism officials said on Monday. Around 60 national kite flyers and 42 international kite flyers from 19 countries are expected to take part in the kite festival.

The sweet festival will have participants from within the country and abroad and only only homemade sweets will be allowed for participation. At a press conference organised by the Tourism Department, representatives of various States and countries were present showcasing the different kinds of sweets from their respective areas.

For instance two youngsters adorned in traditional clothes, Yenesesh and Hayni from Ethiopia showcased baklava, a sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey, and abokolo.

Another duo from Yemen showcased Somal halwa, and a sweetdish made from meat and ghee.

Telangana Tourism and Culture Secretary Burra Venkatesam said: “Unity in Diversity’ is the buzzword for the second edition of the sweet festival as participants from across the country are expected to take part in the event.”