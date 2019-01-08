Home States Telangana

Telangana kite and sweet fests from January 13

Around 60 national kite flyers and 42 international kite flyers from 19 countries are expected to take part in the kite festival. 

Published: 08th January 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sweets on display during a press conference organised to announce the details of the International Kite and Sweet Festival in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Department of Tourism will organise the 4th Telangana International Kite Festival and the International Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15, the tourism officials said on Monday. Around 60 national kite flyers and 42 international kite flyers from 19 countries are expected to take part in the kite festival. 

The sweet festival will have participants from within the country and abroad and only only homemade sweets will be allowed for participation. At a press conference organised by the Tourism Department, representatives of various States and countries were present showcasing the different kinds of sweets from their respective areas.

For instance two youngsters adorned in traditional clothes, Yenesesh and Hayni from Ethiopia showcased baklava, a sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey, and abokolo.

Another duo from Yemen showcased Somal halwa, and a sweetdish made from meat and ghee. 
Telangana Tourism and Culture Secretary Burra Venkatesam said: “Unity in Diversity’ is the buzzword for the second edition of the sweet festival as participants from across the country are expected to take part in the event.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana International Kite Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp