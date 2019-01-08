Home States Telangana

‘Uttam with KCR to save his skin’

Satyanarayana had launched a tirade against Khuntia and Reddy at a party meeting on Sunday.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana, who was reportedly suspended from Congress a day ago, alleged that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had ‘surrendered’ to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he is currently accused in a housing scam and wants to stay out of jail. 

Satyanarayana had launched a tirade against Khuntia and Reddy at a party meeting on Sunday. He had allegedly thrown a bottle at TPCC general secretary Bollu Kishan. For this, sources said, Satyanarayana was suspended from the party. “Uttam is involved in a `165 crore housing scam.

This is from the time he was Housing Minister in united AP. In May 2018, CID reopened the case so Uttam approached KCR through a big contractor. He is following KCR’s instructions to save himself,” he said.Questioning TPCC’s authority to suspend him, he said, “Only party high command can suspend me. I am a Gandhi family loyalist, I won’t be removed.”

TPCC finds fault with CEO’s slot system
TPCC on Monday raised objections to the Chief Electoral Officer’s decision to conduct slot wise meetings with parties about revision of electoral rolls on January 8. 10 minutes has been provided to each party. Congress claimed that the general practice was to record views of all parties directly without time slots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp