‘Uttam with KCR to save his skin’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana, who was reportedly suspended from Congress a day ago, alleged that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had ‘surrendered’ to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he is currently accused in a housing scam and wants to stay out of jail.

Satyanarayana had launched a tirade against Khuntia and Reddy at a party meeting on Sunday. He had allegedly thrown a bottle at TPCC general secretary Bollu Kishan. For this, sources said, Satyanarayana was suspended from the party. “Uttam is involved in a `165 crore housing scam.

This is from the time he was Housing Minister in united AP. In May 2018, CID reopened the case so Uttam approached KCR through a big contractor. He is following KCR’s instructions to save himself,” he said.Questioning TPCC’s authority to suspend him, he said, “Only party high command can suspend me. I am a Gandhi family loyalist, I won’t be removed.”

TPCC finds fault with CEO’s slot system

TPCC on Monday raised objections to the Chief Electoral Officer’s decision to conduct slot wise meetings with parties about revision of electoral rolls on January 8. 10 minutes has been provided to each party. Congress claimed that the general practice was to record views of all parties directly without time slots.