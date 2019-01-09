Telangana: Buses run but without passengers on Day 1 of trade union strike

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Empty buses greeted the commuters who ventured out on Tuesday in several regions of Greater Hyderabad and Telangana. With over 10 trade unions, including transport workers, calling a two-day strike against the ‘anti-worker policies’ of the central government, citizens made alternative arrangements for their commute. As a result, the first day of the strike saw more buses and less passengers.

Despite buses running in the city, several who took the buses said there was hardly any crowd in the buses. “I travelled from Neredmet to Secunderabad railway station on the 16A which is usually crowded by the time it reaches my stop. Today there were barely 10-12 on board including the driver, conductor and myself,” said Hari Krishna, a private company employee.

While others confirmed making other arrangements. “We usually take buses from Koti to our college. But with a lot of news about the strike around in the last few days, we pooled cars instead. Only after seeing the buses running in the evening, we took them back home,” said Sai Priya, a 3rd year engineering student.

“The impact here in the city is much less compared to the districts where there were fewer passengers. With heavy cancellation of tickets, regions like Sircilla, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar were affected. The services were reduced by at least 40 per cent today,” said TSRTC Bahujan Workers Union State President Suddala Suresh.

Meanwhile, the strike definitely hurts RTC’s revenue. “We usually incur approximately `3 crore losses per month. We are expecting a minimum `20 lakhs worth of loss in the two days of the strike,” said RTC OSD Krishna Kanth.

Bank services saw a hit as thousands of clerical employees of public sector banks took part in the two-day nation wide strike, along side employees of the Reserve Bank of India and general insurance companies. This will be the third protest in less than a month by the banking sector employees union across the country following protests on 21st and 26th December. About 20,000 clerical staff in the city are said to have stayed away from work as part of the strike.

“We had previously given intimation to the customers regarding the bank strikes. There were customers who had come to the bank unaware of the strike,” said Radhakrishnan, one of the senior level officers at Vijaya Bank.

Chemists stage nation-wide protest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association members submitted a representation to director of Drugs Control Administration Dr Preeti Meena, requesting online sale of medicines to be stopped altogether. On Tuesday, All India Chemists and Druggists Association observed nation wide protest Halla Bol, against the sale of medicines through online mode. The chemists have earlier staged protests by shutting down medical shops for a day in September-2018. They earlier contended that restricted medicines, such as Schedule-H drugs, are sold without prescription, which pose a risk to public health. However, president of the association CH Janardhana Rao said that they currently they do not have any plans to down shops