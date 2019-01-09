CEO meets representatives of parties on special summary of electoral rolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar held a meeting on special summary revision of electoral rolls with leaders of political parties on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by representatives of Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, CPI, CPI(M),INC, NCP, AIMIM, TRS and TDP.The CEO informed the political parties about the schedule of the special summary revision with reference to January 1, 2019.

It was also informed that January 20 has been identified as a ‘special campaign day’ across the State where BLOs will be present at polling stations with voter lists to receive claims and objections.The special campaign day would be held on January 23 for all districts which will be covered in the first phase of polling in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Some additional measures are being undertaken in all Assembly constituencies of GHMC. BLOs here will sit at their polling stations daily from 4 pm to 7 pm with a copy of the electoral rolls and forms from January 9 to 11 and January 23 to 25.

All ward offices of GHMC would have voter facilitation centres manned by an operator with a computer and internet connection. These centres shall be run from January 8 to 25 during office hours.EROs will ensure that they visit all undergraduate colleges in their Assembly constituency and urge eligible students to enrol themselves. Sufficient number of forms shall be left with the principal for the same.