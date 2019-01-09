Home States Telangana

Government wins as oustees pledge their lands for Mallanna Sagar

Another set of 70 farmers followed suit the very next day.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:49 AM

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The State government can finally take a breather as the outsees of Vemulaghat village, who have been protesting against the Mallanna Sagar Project in Siddipet for past two years, have agreed to register their lands for acquisition for a compensation of Rs 7.75 lakh per acre, resolving the dispute for good. On Monday, about 69 farmers lined up at the Siddipet RDO office to register 213 acres of land and receive their cheques. Another set of 70 farmers followed suit the very next day.

After a prolonged deliberation with former minister Cheruku Muthyamreddy, the government and the oustees have come to consensus: the farmers would receive `7.75 lakh per acre as against the previously assured `6 lakh per acre, in addition to compensation for houses in the village as rehabilitation. Further, the government would also provide 200 square yards for all those who wish to construct houses by the end of March this year.

Previously, the TRS government had promised `6 lakh as compensation along with rehabilitation to the oustees. However, over 400 people from the village refused the offer and chose to demand for better compensation. In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself had held discussions with protestors, only in vain.

The Congress party, on the other hand supported the struggle of protestors and the oustees were hoping for them to come to power in the recently concluded Assembly elections so that their demands would be met. However, considering the fact that the TRS government would not scrap the project, the oustees came to a negotiation with C Muthyam Reddy, who, on CM’s behalf proposed new compensation scheme.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders expressed their hope that the withdrawal of the Vemulaghat protests would lead to the retraction of other protests against developmental activities undertaken by TRS across the State.

Mallanna Sagar Project

