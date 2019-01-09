JEE Mains exam easy to moderate: Students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever JEE Mains 2019 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 12 centres across Hyderabad was rated as easy to moderate by students who appeared in the test. It was also the first time that the exam was conducted online in the month of January.

Additionally, in another first, the examination was conducted in two shifts — from 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. On Tuesday, the examination was held for the Architecture paper for which 1.8 lakh students across the country appeared in 390 centres pan-India and another six abroad. Though official statistics are not available, it is estimated that nearly one lakh students appeared for paper 2 from the two Telugu States. A few questions were even found to be from the previous year’s papers, particularly for Mathematics. While students rated Mathematics as moderately difficult, sections on Aptitude and Drawing were found to be easy. The exam pattern too has remained relatively the same as last year, consisting of three parts.

Part 1 was the Mathematics section consisting 30 questions. Each correct answer fetched four marks and each wrong answer fetched a negative mark. Meanwhile, the part 2 and 3 of the papers were the Aptitude section constituting 50 questions and Drawing section with just three questions.

The NTA has roped in Ayaan Digital Zone, a third party facilitator, for the smooth conduct of the exam in Hyderabad. Paper 1 for Engineering will be commence on Wednesday and will be conducted in 467 centres across 258 cities.