KRMB meet today; to ask Karnataka, Maharashtra to release their water share to Chennai

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is expected to discipline Maharashtra and Karnataka into releasing their share of Krishna waters for use by Chennai for drinking purpose, when it meets here on Wednesday, provided the representatives from the two states attend the meeting.

After bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, both AP and Telangana have been honouring their commitment by releasing their share of water — 3.33 tmcft and 1.67 tmcft respectively which works out to five tmcft.

As per Bachawat Award, Chennai is entitled to 15 tmcft, the balance 10 tmcft of water has to be released by Maharashtra and Karnataka which they have not been doing with the result that Chennai has been getting about three to four tmcft through Telugu Ganga Project.

As there was no improvement year after year, the Tamil Nadu government took up the issue with Union Water Resources Minister Nitn Gadkari, who in turn constituted an official committee with representation from the five states and asked it iron out the differences under the supervision of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The first meeting of the five-member committee will meet here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of KRMB chairman RK Jain.

“Chennai got sufficient water due to floods in 2014-15. From then on, Chennai never got more than four tmcft water to meet the drinking water needs of the residents,” an official admitted.In this backdrop, the five-state committee, consisting of irrigation officials, has been asked to hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu, , Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials are sure to attend the meeting. Though Karnataka officials had agreed to attend the meeting, their attendance is doubtful.If the upper riparian states - Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, contribute their share, then only AP could transfer the same to Chennai through Telugu Ganga Project, official sources said.