Lobbying on for mayor post

WARANGAL: The race is on for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) mayor’s post, which was left vacant following the resignation by N Narender after his victory from the Warangal East in the recent Assembly elections. But sources say, the TRS is no hurry to name its candidate for the mayor’s post.

TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the sources said, is likely to take decision on the issue only after upcoming Lok Sabha elections. KCR had reportedly asked Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin to continue as in-charge till the Lok Sabha polls. Rao’s decision came as a disappointment for TRS party’s aspiring corporators.

Prominent names in the race are Vaddiraju Ganesh, G Prakash Rao, Khaja Sirajuddin, MLA Vinay Bhaskar’s brother Vijay Bhaskar and former RS member Gondu Sudha Rani’s daughter-in-law Aashritha Reddy. In fact, all of them said to have already started lobbying.