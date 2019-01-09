Many languishing in Embassy shelter, says rescued woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A year after being taken to Oman on the promise of a well-paying job and instead being sold to an Arab, Chaderghat resident Reshma Begum returned to the city following the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Muscat and said there were many women “languishing” in the Embassy’s shelter.

Begum was allegedly cheated by Amberpet-based travel agent Sattar who had promised her a job at the house of a sheikh, but instead sold her to a kafeel for `3 lakh. The Arab refused to send Reshma back to India unless she paid him the amount.

“I was made to work in three houses at once. I used to wake up at 5 am. I requested them to send me home as my children were sick, but they would not allow me.

I somehow survived eight months in their captivity. When my family learnt of this, they approached MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan who informed the Ministry of External Affairs,” she said.

The Ministry for External Affairs directed officials of the Indian Embassy in Muscat to rescue her as soon as possible, following which they sprung into action and brought her to the Embassy’s shelter home.Begum revealed there were many women languishing in the shelter home of the Embassy in Muscat and that they were “being treated very badly by some employees”.

“Food is given only once a day. They are denied basic amenities such as soap and clothing. Senior officials supply material to inmates but the wardens take all the material to their homes instead of supplying among inmates,” she added.