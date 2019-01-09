Home States Telangana

Sai Krishna’s family meets KTR, seeks help

State Chief Secretary SK Joshi has also sent a wireless message to the consulate general of India in Chicago asking the authorities to take care of him.

Sai Krishna’s father Poosa Yellaiah and mother Shailaja meet TRS leader KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express photo

WARANGAL: Family members of Poosa Sai Krishna, who is battling for life after being shot at by robbers in Detroit on January 3, called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao at his camp office in Begumpet on Tuesday and urged him to help them out.  The former minister called special secretary to CMO Rajasekhar Reddy and urged him to make arrangements for the family members travel and stay at US. The TRS working president also spoke to US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda and sought her help in processing the visa for the family members.

State Chief Secretary SK Joshi has also sent a wireless message to the consulate general of India in Chicago asking the authorities to take care of him. In a message to the secretary of minister of external affairs, the chief secretary requested expedition of the visa process of family members of Sai Krishna, so that they could visit him. The message said that four members of Sai Krishna’s family hope to visit him.
The wireless message also stated that family members of Sai Krishna are worried as they are unable to bear the travel expenses for all family members.

