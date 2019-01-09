Home States Telangana

Sita Rama project gets Centre’s nod

KCr, M Srinivas Reddy

TRS leader M Srinivas Reddy greets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after being appointed Chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be considered a win for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Minister of Environment and Forests has cleared the way for Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project by recommending its clearance.  The clearance has been given with the proviso that the environmental management plan (EMP) shall be strictly adhered. A sum of Rs 1,158.72 crore has been allocated in the Budget for its implementation.  

The clearance comes within days of the Chief Minister calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for the issuance of early approvals of projects. The orders passed on Tuesday mandate that five years after the project is commissioned, a study would be undertaken to record the project’s impact on the environment and ecology in the region. The study shall be undertaken by an independent agency, decided in consultation with the Ministry.

Public hearings for the project were conducted in three districts — Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad — last year. The proposed project is to divert Godavari river water from upstream areas of existing Dummugudem anicut to irrigate 2,72,921 hectares, including a new ayacut of 1,33,085 hectares and stabilisation of about 1,39,836 hectares in the three districts. The total estimated cost of the project is around Rs 13,384.80 crore and is proposed to be completed in three years. The project envisages construction of a head regulator at Dummugudem Anicut. It would draw water from Godavari through an approach canal.

Mareddy appointed Chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation

Hyderabad: TRS leader from Siddipet Mareddy Srinivas Reddy is the first party leader to be nominated for a major post. He has been named the Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed the file concerned on Tuesday, according to an official release. His appointment is expected to be followed by more such nominations soon.

Main components

  •  Construction of lined canal of about 372 km
  •  Construction of four pump houses
  •  Laying of pumping main of about 9 km
  •  Cross drainage works across main canal
  •  Construction of tunnels & cross regulators

Total land requirement

Of a total 8,476.84 hectares, 1,930 will be submerged. 9,696 families will be affected in 157 villages. It will benefit 180  villages in total.

