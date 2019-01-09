TN road mishap victims’ bodies brought home

By Express News Service

MEDAK: AS the Narsapur town waited for bodies of the ten pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu bus accident, eyes were moist everywhere on Tuesday. But it was not until evening, as the ambulances carrying the corpses reached Narsapur crossroads, when the townspeople were rendered inconsolable.

As soon as the ambulances carrying the bodies of Amberpeta Krishna and Nakka Anjaneyulu reached Reddypally, families of the two deceased screamed out in agony. The nagging thought of sending their children to Sabarimala but receiving their bodies wrapped in ice boxes was shared by families of all those who lost their lives in the ghastly accident.

Dead bodies of Ayyannagari Shayam and Shivaprasad of Manthoor, Praveen Goud and Suresh of Chinnachintakunta, Karre Nagaraju Goud, Jurru Mahesh, Boini Kumar of Khajipet were moved in separate ambulances. Naresh, injured in the accident, is now out of danger, but his brother Nagaraju Goud lost his life. Narsapur CI Saida brought him from Tamil Nadu in flight to Hyderabad.The last rites of the deceased were completed on Tuesday evening in their respective villages. District collector Dharmareddy consoled the families of the deceased.