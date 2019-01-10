Home States Telangana

‘85 per cent voter deletions were valid’

On Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, finally spoke on the subject at a press conference held in the city.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Memory is still fresh of the recent controversy surrounding names missing from the voter’s list in the recent Assembly elections in the State. Numerous voters on December 7, voting day, found that they couldn’t vote due to their names having been deleted from the electoral rolls.

He said that around 35 lakh names were deleted across the State as part of the National Electoral Roll Purification Programme (NERPAP) exercise conducted in 2015.

They were deleted as they did not adhere with NERPAP guidelines. But 85 per cent of these deletions, he said, were correct.

The CEO said that instructions were passed to District Election Officers to cross-check the deleted list. At Medchal, for instance, it was found that out of 7.4 lakh deletions, around 6.8 lakh were genuine. A similar exercise will be conducted across the State, Kumar said.

Kumar then referred to complaints raised by an athlete (Jwala Gutta), senior police officials and eight other personalities who could not vote in the elections. Their names too, said Kumar, were deleted as part of the NERPAP exercise.

In 2015, 6,30,652 names were deleted in GHMC area, and 28,70,048 in the rest of the State. The deleted names have been uploaded in the CEO website and copies of the list would be provided to political parties too.

CEO to mail over 1 crore letters

In a few days, you might receive a letter from CEO Rajat Kumar, in which he will provide steps and explanations about forms which need to be filed for enrolment, deletion of names, change of address, etc,. More than one crore such letters will be mailed to people across the State. Around 10-15 lakh letters have been mailed already. The others will be done before January 18. The single page letter informs voters of the dates from which enrolment had started and the website where he/she could find details of booth level officers. They can lodge complaints and make suggestions through these letters as well.

