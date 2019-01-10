8.6 lakh apply for fresh enrolment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 8,64,128 persons submitted their Form-6’s, to enrol themselves as fresh voters, from November 10, 2018 to January 9, 2019.

Nearly 1,123 overseas electors sent in their Form 6-A’s and 10,030 voters sent Form-7 for name corrections. Revealing these numbers on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that the last date for claims and objections is January 25. The final voter rolls will be published on February 22.

“The rolls published on February 22 shall be the final ones, unless a special summary is taken up. There will be no deletions there after (February 22),” Kumar said.

Regarding complaints from people that though their names were seen in the electoral rolls even two months prior to the polling date, Kumar said that it was not possible as deletion of names after publishing final rolls was prohibited.

“There is no provision to delete names after final rolls are published. Election Commission has prohibited it,” the CEO said, adding that though they sought permission for deletion of names when they came across duplicate voters, permission was not granted.