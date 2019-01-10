Home States Telangana

8.6 lakh apply for fresh enrolment

As many as 8,64,128 persons submitted their Form-6’s, to enrol themselves as fresh voters, from November 10, 2018 to January 9, 2019.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 8,64,128 persons submitted their Form-6’s, to enrol themselves as fresh voters, from November 10, 2018 to January 9, 2019.

Nearly 1,123 overseas electors sent in their Form 6-A’s and 10,030 voters sent Form-7 for name corrections. Revealing these numbers on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that the last date for claims and objections is January 25. The final voter rolls will be published on February 22.
“The rolls published on February 22 shall be the final ones, unless a special summary is taken up. There will be no deletions there after (February 22),” Kumar said.

Regarding complaints from people that though their names were seen in the electoral rolls even two months prior to the polling date, Kumar said that it was not possible as deletion of names after publishing final rolls was prohibited.

“There is no provision to delete names after final rolls are published. Election Commission has prohibited it,” the CEO said, adding that though they sought permission for deletion of names when they came across duplicate voters, permission was not granted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp