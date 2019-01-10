Activists ask government to review NRI policy, decry Pravasi Divas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Centre celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Wednesday, migrant issues activists decried the celebrations and asked the administration to amp up its support to migrants who often get stuck in the foreign lands, punish fake agents and find better solution to the issue of rehabilitation.

Speaking to Express, Kuwait-based migrant activist Muralidhar Reddy said that the migrants from Middle Eastern countries have been contributing to the growth of country’s economy by remitting crores of rupees, but the governments are not spending much towards the welfare of the migrants.Reddy wanted the State government to review its NRI policy, establish the promised Videshi Bhawan in the city, and also deliver on its promise of utilising post offices for passport issues.

“Agents who send these workers abroad on the pretext of securing good jobs are not punished,” Reddy lamented. Stressing on the same point, Majilis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who has helped in the repatriation of many migrants from the Middle East, said: “Despite the Union Ministry of External Affairs’ direction that fake agents be controlled, they run rampant. Especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh number of such cases have been reported. It is the job of police to take action.”

Khan also stressed on the issue of matrimonial cases, whose solution, he claimed, was the need of the hour. “Thousands of girls are being married off to NRIs and foreigners without paying heed to legalities. After a year of staying there, their passports are cancelled, and they become persona non grata. In those cases, neither the Indian Embassy are able to facilitate their return nor will the local authorities allow them to leave.”He urged for better coordination between Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home and the State Government.