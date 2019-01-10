‘House surgeons using unfair means to get certificates’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The house surgeons are not attending their internship at government and private hospitals, yet managing to get the internship certificate by allegedly by using unfair means. The post-graduate students of the Osmania General Hospital’s Orthopedics and Traumotology Department have complained to the government hospital’s superintendent that ‘some of the house surgeons have not reported to duties, yet managed to get signatures that they completed the posting by using unfair means’.

The medicos who undergo the mandatory one-year internship as part of five-and-half-years MBBS course are called house surgeons.During this period, the house surgeons are posted in various departments for around a month to get practical exposure while medical services are offered to patients in hospitals.

When the interns do not attend duties, services at government hospitals get affected and the burden on remaining interns and post-graduates students increases.

The post-graduate students, who are also known as junior resident doctors, said that not all house surgeons attend duties. “Either to prepare for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) or for some other purpose, they do not attend duties. This is not restricted to government hospitals, but in private hospitals too,” said a junior doctor.

“The interns from December-January got signatures without completing their postings,” the OGH Orthopedic PGs stated in their complaint to the superintendent, and attached list of 20 names.When contacted, Osmania General Hospital Superintend Dr. B Nagender confirmed receiving the complaint letter. “We will inquire the house surgeon doctors attendance. And if anyone is found to have manipulated using money to get internship certificates, those certificates would be cancelled. They would be given a chance to complete their posting,” Dr Nagender said.