Mercury dips again in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Temperatures have started falling again in Hyderabad and as well as the State. On Wednesday minimum temperatures in the State were recorded 2-7 degree Celsius below normal. According to IMD, severe cold wave conditions prevailed in Medak and Adilabad.Medak recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius on Wednesday, while Hyderabad recorded 11 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the State was recorded at Arli village in Adilabad district, according to Telangana state Development Planning Society.