‘Chandrababu Naidu irrelevant at the Centre’

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that AP Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is irrelevant in national politics.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that AP Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is irrelevant in national politics. Speaking to reporters in Delhi ,  he said: “Naidu is cobbling up a new coalition at national level. He left BJP-led front and has now joined Congress-led front.”

Referring to the 10 per cent reservation Bill that was adopted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said that after the formation of Telangana, the percentage of population of STs and Muslims have gone up and accordingly the State Assembly adopted two Bills proposing increase in reservations to them and sent them to the Centre. He alleged that the reservation Bill was introduced in post-haste.

