National Testing Agency sets balanced question papers for JEE Mains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has taken over from CBSE for the first time to conduct the examination via online mode, has selected all questions from within the syllabus while setting ‘balanced’ Paper 1 and 2 of the JEE Mains 20019.The students as well as the academicians gave a moderate tag to Wednesday’s Paper 1 for Engineering as there were ‘no surprises’ and pattern too was similar to that of the last year.

On Tuesday, students appeared for Paper 2 Architecture. In Paper 1, while most students found physics easy to be moderately difficult, math was lengthy which made it difficult for most of them to complete it within the stipulated time. They also found chemistry section to be relatively easy.

“Overall, in all three subjects, I would say nearly 60 per cent of the questions were from NCERT. Those who would have solved question papers of past 10 years, would have found the paper to be very easy. They will definitely score well,” said Nikshant Sharma, a student. Prameela, head of academics at Narayana Group of Institutions, told Express that the morning session for all three subjects was moderate. However, some of their students found chemistry section to be a bit lengthy. “So far examinations have been conducted smoothly and the question papers have been well balanced. While NTA has maintained the standard of the exam, all questions were from within the syllabus,” she said.

In view of the trend, experts feel chemistry paper in the remaining exams will also be easy and students have been urged to attempt this section before the other sections. “Students are also advised to not waste much time over a particularly difficult section and move on to the next section,” said Navin C Joshi, academic head of Gradeup.