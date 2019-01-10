Home States Telangana

National Testing Agency sets balanced question papers for JEE Mains

In view of the trend, experts feel chemistry paper in the remaining exams will also be easy and students have been urged to attempt this section before the other sections. 

Published: 10th January 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has taken over from CBSE for the first time to conduct the examination via online mode, has selected all questions from within the syllabus while setting ‘balanced’ Paper 1 and 2 of the JEE Mains 20019.The students as well as the academicians gave a moderate tag to Wednesday’s Paper 1 for Engineering as there were ‘no surprises’ and pattern too was similar to that of the last year.

On Tuesday, students appeared for Paper 2 Architecture. In Paper 1, while most students found physics easy to be moderately difficult, math was lengthy which made it difficult for most of them to complete it within the stipulated time. They also found chemistry section to be relatively easy. 

“Overall, in all three subjects, I would say nearly 60 per cent of the questions were from NCERT. Those who would have solved question papers of past 10 years, would have found the paper to be very easy. They will definitely score well,” said Nikshant Sharma, a student. Prameela, head of academics at Narayana Group of Institutions, told Express that the morning session for all three subjects was moderate. However, some of their students found chemistry section to be a bit lengthy.  “So far examinations have been conducted smoothly and the question papers have been well balanced. While NTA has maintained the standard of the exam, all questions were from within the syllabus,” she said.

In view of the trend, experts feel chemistry paper in the remaining exams will also be easy and students have been urged to attempt this section before the other sections.  “Students are also advised to not waste much time over a particularly difficult section and move on to the next section,” said Navin C Joshi, academic head of Gradeup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Testing Agency JEE Mains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp