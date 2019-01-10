Home States Telangana

Patancheru-Bollaram pollution causing genetic deformities

The frequency of anomalies was 8.07 per cent in people living close to the cluster and 2.61 percent in residents of non-industrial areas.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are pollutants emanating from the Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster causing genetic deformities in people living in close proximity to the spot? A study conducted by geneticists from the city confirms so.

The research lays bare a series of shocking cases from the area indicating irreversible genetic problems in residents, far higher than in people residing in non-industrial areas far off from the critically polluted cluster.

What sets alarm bells off is that the mutations which can cause cancer will also be passed on to future generations. The researches found increased aberrations in chromosomes — a thread like organelle in a cell carrying DNA which form genes — in samples collected from those living in close proximity to the industrial area.

Researchers from three Hyderabad-based institutions — Bhagwan Mahavir Medical Research Center (BMMRC), Mahatma Gandhi National Institute of Research and Social Action and Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases — came together under the leadership of BMMRC research director Dr PP Reddy for the project and collected blood samples from 195 people living around a 5-km radius of the industrial cluster and 199 people residing away from the cluster, but of similar socioeconomic and age characteristics.

The frequency of anomalies was 8.07 per cent in people living close to the cluster and 2.61 percent in residents of non-industrial areas. While chromosomal aberrations occur naturally, they can also be triggered by external reasons such as exposure to chemicals or heavy metals. Several studies carried out across the world have linked exposure to increased pollution levels to chromosomal aberrations in people.

Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster is home to around 100 polluting units, about half of which are pharmaceutical entities and bulk drug companies. The rest units of cement, pesticide, dyes and dye intermediaries and distilleries firms. The cluster was declared as a ‘critically polluted area’ in 2009 by the Central Pollution Control Board banning the establishment of new industries and the moratorium has not been lifted till now due to insufficient pollution control measures. 

Frequency 5% higher

The frequency of anomalies or genetic damage was 8.07 % in people living close to the cluster and 2.61 % in residents of non-industrial areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patancheru-Bollaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp