Soodu! Telugu University preparing one lakh entry-strong Telangana Word Bank honouring dialect

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In order to popularise the Telangana dialect, the School of Folk and Tribal Lore of Telugu University is planning to bring out a Telangana Word Bank by June 2. The department is planning to accommodate at least one lakh words commonly used in different areas of Telangana.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Wednesday, School of Folk and Tribal Lore Dean Bhattu Ramesh stated they already have a collection of thousands of words used in the region, which will be added to the word bank.

“We have already started getting new words through social media and web portals. We have also asked newspaper offices to share words which they are using or have come across,” he said.The university’s team will be visiting different villages in the State to collect words being used by the local population.

“Our team will visit places where people are using some peculiar words which are not known to the people of other parts. We aim to collect as many words as possible,” he added.

The formation Telangana State infused pride in people to speak in the Telangana dialect. Over the last four years Telangana dialect has gained respect and acceptance even among those who once mocked it, he opined.