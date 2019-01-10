TPCC asks CEC to delay SSR of rolls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC election commission coordination committee convenor G Niranjan on Wednesday requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to re-schedule the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, and to extend the time period for filing claims and objections up to February 10, instead of January 25, the current date.

He stated that since Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on January 21, 25 and 30, the entire administration in the State, except urban areas, will be busy with conducting the elections. He stated that Booth Level Officers (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO) could not possibly undertake special summary revision activities.

“The very purpose of updating voters’ lists will not be fulfilled. In view of the above facts, we request you (CEC) to re-schedule the special summary revision programme, and to extend the time period for filing claims and objections up to February 10-2019. We request you to extend the time for political parties to submit the list of their Booth Level Agents (BLA) up to February 1-2019,” Nirajan stated.