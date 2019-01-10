Home States Telangana

TPCC asks CEC to delay SSR of rolls

He stated that since Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on January 21, 25 and 30, the entire administration in the State, except urban areas, will be busy with conducting the elections.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC election commission coordination committee convenor G Niranjan on Wednesday requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to re-schedule the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, and to extend the time period for filing claims and objections up to February 10, instead of January 25, the current date.

He stated that since Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on January 21, 25 and 30, the entire administration in the State, except urban areas, will be busy with conducting the elections. He stated that Booth Level Officers (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO) could not possibly undertake special summary revision activities.

“The very purpose of updating voters’ lists will not be fulfilled. In view of the above facts, we request you (CEC) to re-schedule the special summary revision programme, and to extend the time period for filing claims and objections up to February 10-2019. We request you to extend the time for political parties to submit the list of their Booth Level Agents (BLA) up to February 1-2019,” Nirajan stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCC TPCC election commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp