Telangana Housing Board told to file counter

Published: 10th January 2019 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed the State Housing Board, Indu Project Limited and Indu Eastern Province Project Private Limited company to file counter affidavits in the complaint made by the members of Indu Aranya Pallavi Apartments Purchasers Welfare Association against collection of GST in maintenance charges.

The complainant association moved the commission seeking direction to the respondent parties to pay Rs 24.90 lakh at Rs 10,000 for each flat towards damages. The case was that Indu group had reached an agreement with the Telangana Housing Board, to develop a gated community on a 50- acre land at Tattiannaram village.

As per the agreement, 880 flats in 22 blocks have to be constructed, but they constructed only 680 flats in 17 blocks. From 2014 the company has been demanding the purchasers to pay maintenance for every quarter. In fact, the company engaged outside agencies / contractors for the purpose of house keeping,
After hearing the case, the commission directed the companies to file counter affidavits and posted the matter to Jan 30.

