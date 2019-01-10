TSRTC sets up 17 control points to run special buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC is all geared up for Sankranti. The State road transport corporation has set up 17 temporary points for special operations in the city. These bus shelters will be in place from January 10 to l4.

The 17 points include major bus depots like KPHB, Lingampally, LB Nagar, Uppal, MGBS, Aramghar and also Bowenpally PS, Dilsukh Nagar, Tarnaka, ECIL X Roads, Kachiguda bus station, Chanda Nagar, Gachibowli, SR Nagar, Ameerpet and Jeedimetla.

“Apart from the major bus routes in the city, we have also identified other areas from where people will try to catch buses to reach their homes. That’s why TSRTC has come up with this idea,” said Regional Manager Ranga Reddy Yadagiri.