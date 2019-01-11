Home States Telangana

Telangana: 150 babus carry burden of 208 on shoulders

Telangana State, since its inception, has been facing a severe dearth of IAS officers and the want of bureaucrats is unlikely to be addressed in the near future.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State, since its inception, has been facing a severe dearth of IAS officers and the want of bureaucrats is unlikely to be addressed in the near future.

As against the sanctioned strength of 208 IAS officers, the State has only 150. With the formation of two more districts on the cards, the number of districts in the State will rise to 33, which means a total of 66 district collectors and joint collectors will be required for the administration to go on smoothly, this beyond officers in senior positions in the State capital.

“Almost half of our existing strength will be required for districts alone. Besides this, we require officers as Heads of Departments (HoDs) and as managing directors of Corporations. There is a shortage of officers and there is no two opinions about it,” an official admitted. Official sources explained that the last time the cadre strength was reviewed was in 2016 and will be reviewed again only in 2021, that is once in five years. “The problem of shortage of IAS officers will continue for some more time,” the official said.

