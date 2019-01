By Express News Service

WARANGAL: V Radhamma, an 80-year-old woman from Parvathgiri mandal of Warangal Rural district, died of burns after her sari caught fire from a charcoal canister she had kept near her bed for warmth. The incident occurred early on Thursday.

Hearing her screams, her family rushed to help her but it was too late by that time. She was taken to a government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She had suffered over 90 per cent burns.