After KLIS, KCR to focus on 4 more irrigation projects

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four irrigation projects are on the top of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s priority list for his second term in power. After taking up the massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Rao is understood to have decided to focus on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation, Devadula, Sita Rama Lift Irrigation and Dindi projects this time.

According to sources in the CMO, the Chief Minister opined that as Sita Rama and Devudala have enough funds, in the forthcoming budget, allocation would be made for Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi. “Apart from allocating funds in the Budget, the State government will also go for external borrowings,” said the source.

The Chief Minister also is also understood to have asked the officials to tap a portion of funds from Central grants, such as funds released under Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP). “The Chief Minister is determined to complete these four projects within the next three years,” sources said.

However, the completion of these ongoing projects would undergo some changes in their design and structure to make sure that the target of providing irrigation facilities to one crore acres becomes possible.

Against the requirement of Rs 13,000 crore for Sita Rama, the State government had already raised a loan of Rs 9,000 crores.

However, despite spending Rs 15,000 crore on the Devadula project in the first two phases, the farmers did not get reap any benefit. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has reviewed the third phase of Devadula to make it truly useful for farmers.

“The Chief Minister has asked us to submit new proposals for third phase, after reviewing the present status of Devadula,” an official said. The latest plan is to construct a reservoir in Tungaturthy to provide water to Suryapet and Kodad segments under Devadula. The CM’s plan is to fill Pakala, Ramappa, Ganapuram and Laknavaram tanks with Devadula water. At present, a barrage for Devadula is being constructed at Tupakula Gudem to tap 75 tmcft of Indravati waters.

As far as the ambitious Palamuru-Rangareddy project is concerned, the Chief Minister has suggested allocation of a lion’s share of the 2019-20 Budget for it. The State government is proposing to set aside Rs 25,000 crore in the next Budget for irrigation sector. The Rs 7,000 crore worth Dindi project too would be provided sufficient funds in the next three years, which includes budgetary provisions and external borrowings, the source said.

The State government has also decided to construct one more tunnel for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). According to officials of KLIS, the new tunnel, which is not in the original plan, would be constructed from Yellampalli to Pattipaka.

TS to beat AP record?

Game on! Days after irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh set a record for amount of concrete used a single day, Telangana decided it would break it. Recently, AP had set the Guinness Book of World Record for pouring 32,315 cubic metres of concrete in Polavaram irrigation project works in a period of 24 hours between January 6 and 7. In fact, AP’s record comes after a national record set by officials at Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, when 16,722 cubic metres of concrete was used. This time, TS officials have decided to pour more than 32,500 cubic metres of concrete to beat AP’s record. The attempt has been planned on January 24. “AP used plain cement concrete (PCC). In Kaleshwaram, we will use reinforced cement concrete (RCC),” an official explained.