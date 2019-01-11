Home States Telangana

Congress leaders meet in Delhi to discuss future strategy

Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders from across the country met at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) war room in Delhi on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders from across the country met at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) war room in Delhi on Thursday. Attended by president of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) from each of the States. The leaders discussed on several subjects such as campaigning and alliances.

With Telangana PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy out of country, party’s Telangana unit treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, AICC in-charge general secretary and in-charge of State affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia attended the meeting.

Speaking to media personnel, Khuntia said that apart from booth and block level committees, discussions were held on alliances in different States. TPCC leader G Chinna Reddy said that it was deliberated whether it would be prudent of the party to go alone in the elections or stay in its present alliances.
Telangana Congress leaders had recently met in Hyderabad about their strategy for the Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections during a three-day long review meeting last week. Some senior leaders such as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and DK Aruna had blamed the Congress’ defeat on its alliance with TDP.

