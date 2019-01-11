Home States Telangana

Court relief for election candidates

Justice P Keshava Rao was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to declare the issue of notification of various gram panchayats for STs as illegal.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended orders issued by the State Election Commission disqualifying several candidates who had contested in the last Gram Panchayat polls. The Commission disqualified them for a period of three years from contesting in any election on the ground that they had not submitted the final accounts of election expenditure.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge said an elected member could be disqualified for failing to submit details of expenses and ceased to hold office with immediate effect upon publication of an order in the official gazette. However, the impugned order reflects that the authorities concerned were somnolent in the matter despite the expiry of the stipulated 45 days as long back as in the year 2014 and took steps only in the year 2018.

HC refuses to intervene on quota for sarpanches

The vacation judge of the HC on Thursday refused to interfere in the decision taken by the officers concerned for reserving the posts of sarpanch and ward members in favour of Scheduled Tribes in the villages situated in agency areas.

Justice P Keshava Rao was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to declare the issue of notification of various gram panchayats for STs as illegal. He refused to interfere in the matter saying that the election process has already started.

Comments

