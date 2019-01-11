Home States Telangana

Police arrest two more in QNET scam

Savitha, a physiotherapist by profession, quit her job and joined QNET an year ago.

Published: 11th January 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested two more persons, including a woman, in connection with the QNET scam case, making the total number of arrested persons to 60. The arrested persons include A Savitha and Srinivas Chavali.

Savitha, a physiotherapist by profession, quit her job and joined QNET an year ago. She enrolled five members and was also acting as an in-charge of the offices located in Miyapur.Another accused Srinivas Chavali, an engineer, was earlier working for a private firm, but after joining QNET, quit his job and started working fulltime with QNET.

He had so far enrolled six persons into marketing, promising them huge returns in short durations.
Meanwhile, the number of victims approaching Cyberabad police with complaints of being cheated by persons claiming to be associated with QNET is increasing everyday.

