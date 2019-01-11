‘Reservation bill wasn’t politically motivated’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defending the timing of the 124th Amendment, introducing 10 per cent reservation in the general category in education and employment, BJP national executive member Indrasena Reddy said that the move was not politically motivated, but was aimed towards social justice. Addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader said, “The move is not aimed at getting political mileage or for the sake of votes. The Act is aimed to solve issues persisting the economically backward people of the nation.” He added that the BJP government has taken the decision based on its motto ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’. “The Act will benefit the economically weak Brahmins and other classes in the country. Some of them are even working in Sulabh complexes,” Reddy added.