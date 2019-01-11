SEC to look into ‘unanimous’ polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission will soon look into the issue of MLAs offering incentives up to `15 lakh to villages unanimously electing their Sarpanch in the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls.

Telangana Election Watch, comprising 30 civil society organizations, alleged that some prominent politicians have announced `15 lakh from their constituency development funds(CDP) for unanimous elections. They also claimed that posts were being auctioned in advance. These issues were brought to the notice of Telangana State Election Commission.

On Thursday, representatives from the Telangana Election Watch met the secretary of the Commission and complained that the election watch has observed that, in many villages, developmental committees and caste organizations are exerting pressure on probable candidates for unanimity at a cost.

State Election Commission(SEC), Secretary M Ashok Kumar, said that the “Commission has accordingly directed the district collectors and district election authorities to open special cells in their respective jurisdiction to monitor complaints received of incidents of auctioning of the posts and conduct thorough inquiries”.

The SEC has directed Telangana State Police department to be vigilant on any auction for unanimous elections for the posts. If someone is accused in such activities, a case be filed against them, explained Ashok Kumar.

Speaking to media persons, Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, said that the SEC has to be strict about withdrawal of nominations as well.