Telangana plans to break Andhra Pradesh’s record

Recently, AP had set the Guinness Book of World Record for pouring 32,315 cubic metres of concrete in Polavaram irrigation project works in a period of 24 hours between January 6 and 7.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Game’s on! Days after irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh set a record for amount of concrete used a single day, Telangana decided it would break it. Recently, AP had set the Guinness Book of World Record for pouring 32,315 cubic metres of concrete in Polavaram irrigation project works in a period of 24 hours between January 6 and 7.

In fact, AP’s record comes after a national record set by officials at Medigadda barrage, a part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, when 16,722 cubic metres concrete was used.

This time, TS officials have decided to pour more than 32,500 cubic metres of concrete to beat AP’s record. The attempt has been planned on January 24. “AP used plain cement concrete (PCC). In Kaleshwaram, we will use reinforced cement concrete (RCC), where steel is used as well,” an official explained. “We will pool up some more batching plants from other work sites of KLIS to Medigadda and double the capacity, so that we can beat AP’s record on January 24. We will invite representatives of Guinness Book of World Records,” an official explained.

Official sources said that the total labour engaged in Polavaram’s record works were only 1,000, whereas, the total work force was 4,840 at Medigadaa.

