Telangana to conduct study on Polavaram backwaters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried over the possible submergence of Srirama temple in Bhadrachalam and Parnasala in the backwaters of Polavaram project, the Telangana government has decided to carry out a study on the extent of which backwaters spread.

The State government has urged the Centre several times to carry out the study on the effect of the project on the villages located in Telangana. It also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in July last year against the Polavaram project.As there is no positive response from the Centre, the State government has decided to carry out the study on its own.

“We will engage retired engineers, who worked in the inter-state wing of Irrigation Department, to conduct the study on the backwaters of Polavaram,” an official said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given his nod to it. As per the Polavaram project design, it has a flood discharge capacity of 35 lakh cusecs.

“If we look back into the past, the maximum flood discharge of Godavari may touch 50 lakh cusecs even though it happens once in 100 years. If the flood discharge touches 50 lakh cusecs, then there is every danger of submergence of many villages in Telangana in Polavaram backwaters. We have to protect Bhadrachalam temple and Parnasala from submersion,” an irrigation official said.

With heavy flood discharge, the full reservoir level (FRL) of Polavaram project will also increase from 150 ft to 170 ft. “It will pose a submersion threat to many Telangana villages,” the official pointed out.