TSCHE to tie up with Estonia for IT courses

The Estonian Ambassador at New Delhi, Riho Kruvv, was in the city to kick start the process of forging ties with the Telangana government via TSCHE in higher and technical education

Published: 11th January 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students, unable to chase the ‘American dream’? Don’t be resentful. Telangana State Council for Higher Education(TSCHE) will soon enter into an MoU with the government of Estonia, throwing open the doors for the students to as many as 180 courses with specific focus on subjects like internet system, IT, cybersecurity, telecommunications, e-governance and advanced robotics.

The Estonian Ambassador at New Delhi, Riho Kruvv, was in the city to kick start the process of forging ties with the Telangana government via TSCHE in higher and technical education.“While our focus is cybersecurity and e-governance and other such courses with a high skill set Index, there are so many other avenues where we can collaborate. Cooperation for faculty exchange, joint research projects and promoting entrepreneurship through incubators and accelerators are some of the areas we are working on,” said the diplomat. 

The fee structure which is between `1.5 lakh to `5.5 lakh per annum is another advantage since on an average 90 per cent of Indian students receive full scholarships. In addition, students pursuing post-graduation degrees get an extension of nine months to stay back and look for jobs.  Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman TSCHE, said that a team would soon visit the country to further the possibility of academic cooperation.

