TSRTC plans new routes, services to increase revenue

The cash-strapped TSRTC has its eyes set on increasing revenues by up to 10 per cent in 2019 by bettering their services and the routes in the city and districts.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped TSRTC has its eyes set on increasing revenues by up to 10 per cent in 2019 by bettering their services and the routes in the city and districts. Speaking at the annual review meeting, Managing Director and Vice-chairman Sunil Sharma said the RTC is looking at procuring 1,000 buses this year. The Corporation will also add another 40 electric buses to its existing fleet.

Starting with allocation of additional buses for handling Sankranthi rush from Thursday, steps have been taken to increase revenue through rationalisation and redeployment of services, and to reduce expenditure. Sharma also reviewed commercial revenues up to November 2018 with the previous year.

While overall performance had improved considerably, according to Sunil Sharma, factors such as increasing fuel prices, lack of sufficient funds, maintenance of buses and procuring spare parts added to the expenses. “Fares have not increased whereas our expenditure has been going up. Our aim is to become a financially independent corporation. We had already taken `500 cr from the bank for our expenses,” he informed.

The MD also explained how the corporation is looking to earn more income by increasing spaces and stalls. “Recently we bought a vacant land at Gowliguda, looking to expand stalls into multiplexes. We hope to increase revenue by at least 10 per cent.”

He also said that they are in the process of recruiting a minimum of 1,000 drivers shortly.  “The process has already begun for the recruitment of the 1,000 drivers,” the RTC official said. “Now with the additional 40 E-Buses and the 1,000 buses, we’re looking for more scope of improvement.”

