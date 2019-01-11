Home States Telangana

Upper castes thank PM Modi and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for EBC reservation bill

The members also celebrated at NTR Centre by busting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Representatives of several upper caste communities, like Brahmans, Reddys, Velamas and Vysyas, celebrated the Parliament’s decision to adopt the EBC reservation bill and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for supporting the bill.

Upper Castes Joint Action Committee (JAC) Convenor KV Laxma Reddy, co-convenor Kumar and other members visited several temples and performed special pujas. They hoped the government would implement the EBC reservation bill without any delay.

The members also celebrated at NTR Centre by busting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao EBC reservation bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp