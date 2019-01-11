Upper castes thank PM Modi and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for EBC reservation bill

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Representatives of several upper caste communities, like Brahmans, Reddys, Velamas and Vysyas, celebrated the Parliament’s decision to adopt the EBC reservation bill and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for supporting the bill.

Upper Castes Joint Action Committee (JAC) Convenor KV Laxma Reddy, co-convenor Kumar and other members visited several temples and performed special pujas. They hoped the government would implement the EBC reservation bill without any delay.

The members also celebrated at NTR Centre by busting firecrackers and distributing sweets.