We need political will to pass Women’s Reservation Bill: TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the Women’s Reservation Bill could be passed in Parliament with the same speed as was the bill on 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in general category, India would have been truly progressive, TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha opined.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said: “We need political will to pass Women’s Reservation Bill.”

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had in 2015 written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his support for the bill empowering women.

The Telangana Assembly had in 2014 adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies.