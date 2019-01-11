Youth steals bikes to fund friend’s bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A degree student turned habitual offender, who after release from prison on bail started stealing bikes again to earn money for securing bail to his close friend and partner in crime was arrested by the Kukatpally police.

Police also arrested another person who helped him in committing bike thefts, seized 10 bikes worth about `10 lakh.ACP Kukatpally B Surender Rao said Patil Sandeep (20) used sell the stolen bikes in Karnataka at low prices. On a couple of occasions, he sold the bikes costing around `1 lakh for as less as `10,000.

In 2018, he was once arrested by Kukatpally police in a bike theft case but he came out on bail.

In November, he was arrested again by SR Nagar police, along with his friend Vijay for theft of two bikes.

Sandeep came out in December after his father arranged him a bail, but Vijay continued as his bail was not arranged. Sandeep is said to have promised that he would arrange the bail for Vijay.