6 new courses to be started in tribal varsity

Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to start classes for six courses in the Tribal University from July this year. 

Published: 12th January 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to start classes for six courses in the Tribal University from July this year.  At a review meeting held at Secretariat here on Friday, the Chief Secretary asked the officials to admit 30 students in each course. He asked the officials to start the classes temporarily at Youth Training Centre at Jakaram located near Tribal University in Mulugu.

The courses will be offered in BA (Hotel Management), BCA, MCA, MBA (Marketing, Packaging with special reference to forest produce), BBA and Masters in Tribal Culture Folklore.The Chief Secretary asked the officials to give priority in admissions to local tribal youth. The Hyderabad Central University officials would construct temporary structures for conducting the classes.

The Tribal University would help Girijan students to excel in education and to grow financially. Higher Education, Forest and Tribal Welfare secretaries would be appointed as members in the University committee.

