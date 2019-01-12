Allot plots to housing society in 6 months: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to various disputes pending for the last one decade relating to High Court Employees’ Housing Society, a division bench of the common High Court has constituted a committee of sitting judges to oversee the implementation of court directions to the housing society comprising members belonging to both AP and Telangana states. The committee was constituted with high court judges Justices A Rajasheker Reddy, Challa Kodanda Ram and P Keshava Rao.

The bench made it clear that the society shall not undertake construction activity on the plots allotted to the members, and ordered that the allotment of individual plots to be completed within a period of six months. The members shall be given freedom and liberty to operate and utilise plots allotted to them in accordance with the comprehensive layout and building plan approved. In 2010, the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had allotted land to the society at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The bench was passing this order recently in batch petitions filed between 2007 and 2016 alleging misappropriation of society funds, challenging amendment to society bye-law and so on.

On earlier occasion, the bench appointed the Chief judge of the City Civil Court, Hyderabad for day-to-day control of the society, its assets and other matters.

Besides, it also appointed advocate Vedula Srinivas as chairperson of the audit team and advocate S Mamatha as its member. An audit of the accounts of the society from its inception till date was ordered to be conducted by the audit team and that the concerned officials of the registrar of cooperative societies shall carry out the audit under the guidance, control and direction of the audit team.