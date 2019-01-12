CBSE to introduce two levels of Maths exam for Class X students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided to introduce two levels of Mathematics examination for the academic session ending March 2020.The Board, however, has clarified that despite offering some element of choice to the students, the curriculum for Class X Mathematics will remain the same and irrespective of the level they choose they will studying same topics.

It further said that the decision was taken to offer some respite to students who feel stressed out before and during the exam for the most difficult subject — a move that has been lauded by the city academicians and educationists.

In the official communique that reached city schools on Friday, CBSE has notified that the standard level would be at par with the existing level while the basic level would be the easier one. Students who wish to take up Mathematics after Class X would need to take standard Maths and those who will not study the subject thereafter can take the basic level.

According to Anjali Razdan, principal of Obul Reddy Public School, Jubilee Hills, this system will do away with the “one size fits all’ concept.“This will give choice to students. Till now students who were not good in Maths were pushed to a corner but now if they want to choose a career that does not require advanced Maths they can now do so. It will also reduce the level of stress,” she said. Razdan added that it was a progressive step and the Board should consider emulating it to other subjects too.

Usha Reddy, principal Meridian School, Banjara Hills, said that a large number of students would be relieved. Students who do not have an aptitude for Maths can now focus on other subjects. “Since they didn’t have an option till now they would slog, flunk, become depressed and lose confidence. All this is likely to change with this much-needed move,” she said.

Students will choose between the two levels of examination at the time of submission of List of Candidates (LoC) by the affiliated school to the Board online. “The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels of examination would remain the same; so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of Board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities,” stated the notification. Further, in case of failure, a student of Standard Mathematics can take the compartment exam in the same level or in the Basic Mathematics, while those who failed the Basic level will have clear it.

However, that only such students who have pass the Standard mathematics exam would be eligible for taking the subject in higher secondary or Intermediate level has not gone down well with some.