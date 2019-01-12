College official arrested for harassing girl who killed self

HYDERABAD: Days after a 17-year-old intermediate girl student committed suicide at Motinagar, the SR Nagar police on Friday arrested the college administrator for allegedly harassing the student and abetting her to commit suicide.The arrested person, Rajanikanth, is an administrator at the Velocity Junior College.
According to police, Rajanikanth had allegedly harassed the student leading her to end her life. Police have registered a case of POCSO, 306 (abaiement to suicide) and 376 (rape) of IPC against the accused.
